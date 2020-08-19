EU Calls for Inclusive National Dialogue in Belarus - Michel

The European Union calls for inclusive national dialogue in Belarus and will ensure that there will be no interference in the process, European President President Charles Michel said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The European Union calls for inclusive national dialogue in Belarus and will ensure that there will be no interference in the process, European President President Charles Michel said Wednesday.

"We are calling for an inclusive national dialogue and we are determined to ensure that there is no interference, which would prevent Belarusian people from choosing their future and their leadership," Michel told reporters.