EU Calls For Maintaining Hong Kong's High Degree Of Autonomy - German Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:07 PM

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday that the European Union had unanimously called for preserving Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, hoping that China's push for the new security bill would not hinder human rights and freedoms

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday that the European Union had unanimously called for preserving Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, hoping that China's push for the new security bill would not hinder human rights and freedoms.

"We are united in the EU: Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy should not be emasculated. Citizens enjoy the rights and freedoms that protect the fundamental law and the fundamental principle of 'One Country, Two Systems.' We expect this to be respected," Maas wrote on Twitter.

The top diplomat added that these principles ensured Hong Kong's stability and well-being.

"Even security laws should not call them [rights] into question.

Freedom of opinion, assembly, and debate should be respected in Hong Kong in the future," Maas added.

Earlier in the day, China's National People's Congress (NPC) passed a resolution to develop new security legislation in Hong Kong that would outlaw subversive and secessionist activity and counteract what Beijing considers to be foreign interference in its domestic affairs.

The proposed security legislation has triggered a wave of protests in the city over recent days, and hundreds of demonstrators have been detained. The bill is also criticized abroad Washington has even threatened to change its policy toward Hong Kong amid concerns that the proposed law would limit free speech and the region's autonomy.

