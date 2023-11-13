Open Menu

EU Calls For 'meaningful' Pauses In Gaza Fighting

Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 08:30 PM

EU calls for 'meaningful' pauses in Gaza fighting

The EU's humanitarian aid chief called Monday for "meaningful" pauses in the fighting in Gaza and urgent deliveries of fuel to keep hospitals working in the territory

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The EU's humanitarian aid chief called Monday for "meaningful" pauses in the fighting in Gaza and urgent deliveries of fuel to keep hospitals working in the territory.

"It is urgent to define and respect humanitarian pauses," Janez Lenarcic, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, told a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers in Brussels.

"Fuel needs to get in. As you could see, more than half of the hospitals in the Gaza Strip stopped working, primarily because of lack of fuel, and fuel is desperately needed."

The appeal went out as battles between Israeli and Hamas forces have raged around Gaza's largest hospital, which has become the focus in the five-week-old war.

The Hamas-run health ministry said Monday the hospitals in the centre of the heaviest fighting in north Gaza have been forced out of service amid shortages and the fierce combat.

The EU's 27 countries issued a statement Sunday saying hospitals "must be protected".

The bloc demanded "immediate humanitarian pauses" to allow desperately needed aid into the besieged territory.

"These pauses have to be meaningful," Lenarcic said.

"First of all, they have to be announced well in advance of the implementation so organisations can prepare to exploit them. Second, they have to be clearly defined time-wise."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell insisted that "Gaza needs more aid from any point of view".

"Water, fuel, food. This aid is available, is in the border waiting to come in," he said.

Borrell announced that he would travel to "Israel, Palestine, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan this week to discuss humanitarian access and assistance and political issues with regional leaders".

Related Topics

Palestine Gaza Qatar Brussels Bahrain Saudi Arabia Border Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Smog intensifying again as rain impact reduces

Smog intensifying again as rain impact reduces

8 minutes ago
 SC imposes Rs 1 mln fine on Punjab Govt for acquir ..

SC imposes Rs 1 mln fine on Punjab Govt for acquiring land without owner's permi ..

10 minutes ago
 Seminar on drug abuse-awareness and prevention hel ..

Seminar on drug abuse-awareness and prevention held

10 minutes ago
 9 arrested during raid at gambling den

9 arrested during raid at gambling den

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits ongoing development projects i ..

Commissioner visits ongoing development projects in city

10 minutes ago
 Regional Ombudsman hears complaints against SPECO, ..

Regional Ombudsman hears complaints against SPECO, SSGC

10 minutes ago
Dengue surveillance underway in city

Dengue surveillance underway in city

5 minutes ago
 China urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza to protect ..

China urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza to protect civilians

5 minutes ago
 RDA issues notice to illegal housing scheme ‘Wor ..

RDA issues notice to illegal housing scheme ‘World RCCI City’

5 minutes ago
 In secret French camp, Ukrainian recruits prepare ..

In secret French camp, Ukrainian recruits prepare to face Russian invaders

5 minutes ago
 Factory shifted from residential area on Ombudsman ..

Factory shifted from residential area on Ombudsman's intervention

5 minutes ago
 Ali Noman lifts trophy of Pakistan Open Tenpin Bow ..

Ali Noman lifts trophy of Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World