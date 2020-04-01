EU Calls for More International Support for Venezuela Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The international community should step up support for Venezuela to minimize the human impact of the shocks triggered by the coronavirus epidemic, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Wednesday.

"We want to recall the potentially devastating effects that the coronavirus pandemic could have in Venezuela. That would compound with an already very serious economic, social and humanitarian situation. It is essential to minimise the human impact of the pandemic and that requires national solidarity and unity, political maturity and generosity. This would also be important to foster more international support, which is much needed in Venezuela," the EEAS said.

The EU, it added, will provide support to Venezuelan people to help them tackle the challenge.

The EEAS also pledged to "study very carefully" US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's recent proposal for an interim government to be established in Venezuela and comment on it in the coming days.

The bloc at the same reiterated its support for "all steps leading to a genuine political process towards a peaceful and democratic resolution of the crisis, based on credible and transparent elections."

Venezuela has so far registered 143 COVID-19 cases. Last week, Russia delivered the first batch of 10,000 coronavirus test kits to the country and vowed to continue this assistance. China, in turn, sent a team to medical experts to help the sanctioned and the cash-strapped country. Both nations have called for lifting sanctions on Venezuela.

Amid these developments, Pompeo said on Tuesday that an interim government could be established in Venezuela, consisting of National Assembly members and accepted by both Caracas and the opposition, to serve until the next presidential and legislative elections. The US pledges to remove sanctions should the conditions of its plan, including "the departure of foreign security forces" and free elections, be met.