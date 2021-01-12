UrduPoint.com
EU Calls For Peaceful, Inclusive Elections In Uganda Amid Surge In Violence - Borrell

Tue 12th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

EU Calls for Peaceful, Inclusive Elections in Uganda Amid Surge in Violence - Borrell

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) The European Union is expecting Uganda to hold a transparent and inclusive general election, in which the voters will be able to cast their ballots without fear of intimidation, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"At this crucial time, the EU expects transparent, inclusive and credible elections, as well as a level-playing field that allows all Ugandans to exercise their democratic rights, as candidates and as citizens, without fear of intimidation or violence," Borrell said in a statement.

The diplomat noted that the EU's offer to send a team of observers to Uganda was turned down, although the European electoral experts were deployed to the East African country in 2006, 2011 and 2016.

"As the EU and other partners have noted, the pre-electoral cycle has been marred by violence and numerous difficulties faced by several opposition presidential candidates, civil society organisations, human rights defenders, electoral experts as well as journalists.

The excessive use of force by law enforcement and security agencies has seriously tarnished this electoral process," Borrell added.

Ugandan voters will head to the polls on January 14 to elect their next president, parliament and local authorities. The election will see President Yoweri Museveni, who has governed the country since 1986, pitted against several rivals, including his main rival, singer Robert Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine, who was arrested and then released in November for an alleged COVID-19 rules violation. Uganda has seen a series of violent protests following Wine's arrest.

