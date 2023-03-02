UrduPoint.com

EU Calls For Peaceful Transfer Of Power In Nigeria After Electoral Results Announced

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 08:53 PM

EU Calls for Peaceful Transfer of Power in Nigeria After Electoral Results Announced

The European Union is calling on all stakeholders in the Nigerian presidential election to commit to a peaceful process and avoid post-election chaos following the announcement of the election's results, EU Commission Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nabila Massrali said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The European Union is calling on all stakeholders in the Nigerian presidential election to commit to a peaceful process and avoid post-election chaos following the announcement of the election's results, EU Commission Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nabila Massrali said on Thursday.

The 2023 Nigerian presidential election took place on February 25. In connection with this procedure, the Nigerian authorities closed the country's land borders for two days.

"While we do acknowledge the operational failures, we call on all the stakeholders to continue upholding their commitments to a peaceful process following the announcement of the results.

Any dispute rising from the electoral process should be addressed through the established legal channels," Massrali said during the European Commission midday briefing.

On Wednesday, the candidate from Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress party and former governor of the southwestern state of Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was elected the new president of the country, the Premium Times newspaper reported, citing the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Tinubu scored over 8.7 million votes, while his main opponents, Justice Minister Abubakar Malami and businessman Peter Obi, received over 6.9 million and about 6.1 million votes, respectively, the results showed.

Related Topics

Election Governor European Union Lagos Nigeria February Congress All From Million

Recent Stories

Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begin ..

Investopia’s Annual Conference 2nd edition begins in Abu Dhabi

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan needs to increase local, foreign investme ..

Pakistan needs to increase local, foreign investment:oard of Investment (BoI) Ad ..

9 minutes ago
 China Ready to Cooperate With US on Reducing Trade ..

China Ready to Cooperate With US on Reducing Trade Restrictions - Commerce Minis ..

3 minutes ago
 US 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Somalia's Progres ..

US 'Cautiously Optimistic' About Somalia's Progress in Fighting Al-Shabab - Afri ..

3 minutes ago
 Moscow Longevity project that marks its fifth anni ..

Moscow Longevity project that marks its fifth anniversary this year

3 minutes ago
 Court discharges Amjad Shoaib from FIR

Court discharges Amjad Shoaib from FIR

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.