EU Calls for Peaceful Transfer of Power in Nigeria After Electoral Results Announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The European Union is calling on all stakeholders in the Nigerian presidential election to commit to a peaceful process and avoid post-election chaos following the announcement of the election's results, EU Commission Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nabila Massrali said on Thursday.

The 2023 Nigerian presidential election took place on February 25. In connection with this procedure, the Nigerian authorities closed the country's land borders for two days.

"While we do acknowledge the operational failures, we call on all the stakeholders to continue upholding their commitments to a peaceful process following the announcement of the results.

Any dispute rising from the electoral process should be addressed through the established legal channels," Massrali said during the European Commission midday briefing.

On Wednesday, the candidate from Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress party and former governor of the southwestern state of Lagos, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was elected the new president of the country, the Premium Times newspaper reported, citing the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Tinubu scored over 8.7 million votes, while his main opponents, Justice Minister Abubakar Malami and businessman Peter Obi, received over 6.9 million and about 6.1 million votes, respectively, the results showed.