EU Calls For Permanent Ceasefire In Afghanistan Amid Intensified Fighting

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:10 PM

EU Calls for Permanent Ceasefire in Afghanistan Amid Intensified Fighting

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) The European Union calls for end of violence in Afghanistan as fighting escalates, EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said on Thursday in a joint statement.

"The EU calls for an urgent, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire to give peace a chance. This senseless violence is inflicting immense suffering upon Afghan citizens and is increasing the number of internally displaced persons in search of safety and shelter," Borrell and Lenarcic stated.

The EU officials decried the Taliban's (a terror group banned in Russia) arbitrary killings of civilians, lashing of women and infrastructure destruction, adding that "some of these acts could amount to war crimes.

"

The EU slammed the Taliban's offensive, including an attack on the UN agency office, fighting in Lashkargah, the capital of Afghanistan's largest province of Helmand, attack on the residence of Afghan defense minister Bismillah Mohammadi, which goes against the group's promised commitment to negotiate on conflict settlement within the Doha peace process.

The armed confrontation between the Taliban and Afghan government forces has been intensifying since foreign troops began to withdraw in May.

