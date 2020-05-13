UrduPoint.com
EU Calls For Phased Return Of Tourism After Virus Restrictions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:29 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The EU on Wednesday set out plans for a phased restart of travel this summer, hoping to save millions of tourism jobs threatened by the coronavirus pandemic across Europe.

"Today's guidance can be the chance of a better season for the many Europeans whose livelihood depends on tourism and, of course, for those who would like to travel this summer," the EU commission's executive vice president Margrethe Vestager told reporters.

