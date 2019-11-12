EU Calls for Political Solution to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Amid Gaza Escalation

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Tuesday that the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip should be resolved through political means to ensure civilians' safety.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli military said that 50 rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip, of which 20 were intercepted.

The air raid happened soon after Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander Baha Abu Al Ata was killed in an Israeli operation. Israel, in turn, retaliated by attacking facilities in the Gaza Strip belonging to the PIJ.

"As the EU has consistently reiterated, only a political solution can put an end to these continuing cycles of violence," spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic� said in a statement.

The EU also condemned the ongoing airstrikes and called for "a rapid and complete de-escalation" to ensure security in the area and safeguard the public.