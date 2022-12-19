UrduPoint.com

EU Calls For Political Stability In Peru To Address Social Unrest

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

EU Calls for Political Stability in Peru to Address Social Unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The European Union calls for the ensuring of political stability in Peru to address the ongoing social unrest, while also stressing the need to respect people's right to peaceful protests, an EU spokesperson said on Monday.

"The European Union reaffirms the importance of ensuring Peru's political stability to address the ongoing social and political crises, in full respect of the constitutional order, the rule of law, and human rights. The EU supports the ongoing political efforts led by President Dina Boluarte," the spokesperson said in a statement.

At the same time, the EU official called for the respect of the Peruvian people's right to peaceful protest, though adding that the union "condemns any use of violence and any excessive use of force." In this regard, the bloc is extremely concerned by reports about casualties causes by the recent unrest in the country, according to the spokesperson.

"The EU calls on all political actors and civil society to work in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation to stop violence, reduce tensions and respond to the needs and aspirations of Peruvian citizens," the spokesperson said.

Protests erupted in Peru on December 7 after the impeachment and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo, and thes ubsequent appointment of then-Prime Minister Boluarte as the country's new leader. Demonstrators have been denouncing the post-impeachment government, calling for an immediate presidential election and termination of the country's parliament. Over 20 people have so far died in the unrest, according to local media.

Last Wednesday, the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency for 30 days in connection with the protests. Thousands of troops were brought into the streets to quell the unrest, leading to bloody clashes.

Related Topics

Election Protest Parliament Civil Society European Union Died Same Peru Dina December Media All Government

Recent Stories

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands ..

IMF not happy with Ishaq Dar’s policies, demands increase in petroleum levy

2 hours ago
 LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all r ..

LHC orders federal govt to submit details of all recipients of Thoshakhana gifts

2 hours ago
 Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open wi ..

Rehan Ahmed shines as he breaks third Test open with three-wicket burst

2 hours ago
 Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

Coalition govt's Ministers lash out at Imran Khan

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political ..

Shehbaz, Zardari vow to move forward for Political stability

5 hours ago
 Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.