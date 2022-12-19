EU Calls for Political Stability in Peru to Address Social Unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The European Union calls for the ensuring of political stability in Peru to address the ongoing social unrest, while also stressing the need to respect people's right to peaceful protests, an EU spokesperson said on Monday.

"The European Union reaffirms the importance of ensuring Peru's political stability to address the ongoing social and political crises, in full respect of the constitutional order, the rule of law, and human rights. The EU supports the ongoing political efforts led by President Dina Boluarte," the spokesperson said in a statement.

At the same time, the EU official called for the respect of the Peruvian people's right to peaceful protest, though adding that the union "condemns any use of violence and any excessive use of force." In this regard, the bloc is extremely concerned by reports about casualties causes by the recent unrest in the country, according to the spokesperson.

"The EU calls on all political actors and civil society to work in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation to stop violence, reduce tensions and respond to the needs and aspirations of Peruvian citizens," the spokesperson said.

Protests erupted in Peru on December 7 after the impeachment and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo, and thes ubsequent appointment of then-Prime Minister Boluarte as the country's new leader. Demonstrators have been denouncing the post-impeachment government, calling for an immediate presidential election and termination of the country's parliament. Over 20 people have so far died in the unrest, according to local media.

Last Wednesday, the Peruvian government declared a state of emergency for 30 days in connection with the protests. Thousands of troops were brought into the streets to quell the unrest, leading to bloody clashes.