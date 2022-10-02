UrduPoint.com

EU Calls For Probe Into Possible Execution Of Armenian Captives By Azerbaijani Military

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar on Sunday called for conducting a probe into a possible execution of Armenian captives by the Azerbaijani military if a footage showing the sensitive content related to the matter is proven to be authentic.

"Another horrible video has emerged of Armenian prisoners of war apparently being executed. If this video is proven to be authentic then this is a war crime that needs to be investigated and the perpetrators punished," Klaar tweeted.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said earlier in the day that the video was authentic, but the exact time and location have not yet been determined.

"We can't say any concrete data about the location and time at this moment, relevant authorities are now analyzing the footage.

In terms of authenticity, we believe there is no doubt, this is the typical signature of the Azerbaijani armed forces. This signature is known to us and the international community from the undeniable evidence of similar cases that happened in the past as well," Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan told the Armenpress news agency.

Tensions erupted at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight on September 13, with both parties accusing each other of initiating the fighting. Even though the sides agreed on a ceasefire by morning, both reported casualties among the military. Minor clashes at the border have continued to date.

