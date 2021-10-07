UrduPoint.com

EU Calls For Probe Into 'Shadow Armies' Pushing Migrants Back At External Borders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

Reports of some EU nations forcing migrants out at the bloc's external borders and using violence against them are very concerning and require an investigation, the European Commission said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Reports of some EU nations forcing migrants out at the bloc's external borders and using violence against them are very concerning and require an investigation, the European Commission said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Amsterdam-based investigative journalism nonprofit Lighthouse Reports published an expose of "a previously deniable campaign of illegal, violent pushbacks in Croatia, Greece and Romania by masked men whose uniforms have been stripped of any identifying details."

"The reports of pushbacks and violence at EU's external borders that were released yesterday are very concerning. Acts of violence and mistreatment of asylum seekers and immigrants are unacceptable and must be investigated," Adalbert Jahnz, the commission spokesperson for home affairs, told a briefing.

EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson also expressed her concerns.

"These reports that were recently published really damage our reputation as the EU, and that is one thing that is extremely concerning, but also these reports point to people being victims of violence at our external borders. Of course, if that is true, it's totally unacceptable and it needs to be investigated,'' she stated.

Pushback is defined as various measures taken by countries to force back migrants, including asylum seekers, to a country whence they attempted to cross, or have crossed without access, to obtain protection or asylum procedures.

It is not the first time the bloc has been accused of this practice. Last year, EU border agency Frontex launched an internal inquiry over its alleged involvement in pushing migrants back in the Aegean Sea in Greece.

