EU Calls For Quick Return To 'stability' In Tunisia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:14 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The European Union on Tuesday called for a speedy return to political stability in Tunisia after the country plunged into turmoil following the president's ousting of the prime minister.

"We call for the restoration of institutional stability as soon as possible, and in particular for the resumption of parliamentary activity, respect for fundamental rights and an abstention from all forms of violence," the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

More Stories From World

