EU Calls for Relaunch of Direct Israeli-Palestinian Talks Amid Upsurge in Violence

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The European Union has been talking with partners on the international scene about how to help Israelis and Palestinians move toward a negotiated solution to their conflict, an EU spokesman said Tuesday.

"The latest events and the escalation illustrate how necessary it is to relaunch negotiations on finding a sustainable, peaceful solution to the current situation," Peter Stano told a news conference.

He said this would only be achieved through a direct dialogue between the warring parties, aimed at implementing a two-state solution to the years-long territorial dispute.

At least two Israelis and 26 Palestinians have been killed in the latest confrontation between Israel and the Hamas group controlling the Gaza Strip. Tensions have been simmering ever since an Israeli court allowed the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem a few months ago.