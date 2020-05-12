UrduPoint.com
Tue 12th May 2020 | 11:22 AM

EU Calls for Renewed Commitment to Eastern Partnership Policies - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The European Union is looking to establish a stronger relationship with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, the six countries that comprise the "Eastern Partnership" initiative and push for reforms in these countries, the Council of the EU said in a statement Monday after approving a set of conclusions on the state of the partnership beyond 2020.

"In its conclusions the Council welcomes the significant achievements of the Eastern Partnership to date, and reiterates its incentive- and conditionality-based approach as a means to encourage Eastern partner countries to continue engaging in reforms and increasing efforts in this regard," the Council of the EU's statement read.

Brussels will look to develop a more strategic, flexible, ambitious, and inclusive relationship that will allow for greater cooperation, which is especially vital in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to the statement.

On March 30, the European Commission announced that a total of 840 million euros ($908 million) in funds would be directed to the six countries of the Eastern Partnership to provide support amid the ongoing epidemiological crisis.

The European Union's Eastern Partnership initiative was launched in 2009 and is committed to the preservation of democracy, human rights, rule of law in the six aforementioned CIS countries.

