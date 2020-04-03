EU Calls for Stepping Up Fight Against COVID-19 Infodemic - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Friday that the bloc should enhance efforts to fight not only the rapid spread of the coronavirus pandemic but also the so-called infodemic, disinformation concerning COVID-19 that may likewise be dangerous for people's health

"We have been sharing the same concern about the infodemic, a pandemia of information. Mis- and disinformation continues to proliferate with a dangerous impact on public health. All [EU] ministers have been expressing their big worries about this phenomenon and putting emphasis on the need to fight disinformation," Borrell said during a video conference of EU foreign ministers.

The EU foreign policy head also noted that the EU external service has responded quickly to this situation since the onset of the infodemic phenomenon.

Unverified information on COVID-19 prevention and cures has been piling on social media, becoming a serious concern for many. The World Health Organization has set up special teams to trace and respond to coronavirus-related myths and rumors, which are then refuted with evidence-based information. As such, the WHO health emergencies programme executive director, Mike Ryan, refuted on Wednesday rumors that ginger could cure coronavirus.