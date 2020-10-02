EU Calls for Transparent Investigation Into Alleged Poisoning of Navalny - Michel

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The European Union calls for a transparent investigation into the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday.

"As for the attempted murder of opposition figure Navalny, we have listened to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, because Germany accepted him for a hospital [treatment]. We condemn the use of chemical weapons, which contradicts the principles of international law. We call for a transparent investigation and will return to this issue at the next EU summit," Michel said at a press conference following the EU summit in Brussels.