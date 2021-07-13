(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The European Union calls for a transparent and independent investigation into the death of Georgian tv Pirveli cameraman Aleksandre (Lekso) Lashkarava, Peter Stano, the European Commission's foreign affairs spokesman, said on Tuesday.

Lashkarava was beaten while covering the July 5 anti-LGBT protest in Tbilisi. He was found dead at his home after spending several days in a hospital.

The Georgian Interior Ministry said that his death could have been provoked by a drug overdose.

"It is very very unfortunate what we have seen in Georgia happening over the last few days, especially the death of the cameraman. That's why it's important that the circumstances of his death are clearly, transparently and independently investigated," Stano told a press briefing.

Stano added that the Georgian government should ensure the rights and freedoms of people belonging to minorities have to be guaranteed and respected.