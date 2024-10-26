EU Calls For 'utmost Restraint' After Israel Strikes Iran
Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2024 | 07:20 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The European Union on Saturday called for all parties to exercise utmost restraint to avoid an "uncontrollable escalation" in the middle East, after Israel carried out deadly air strikes in Iran.
Earlier Israel said its warplanes carried out raids targeting Iranian military facilities in retaliation for a missile barrage -- further stoking fears of a full-scale regional war.
"The dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliations risks causing a further expansion of the regional conflict," the EU said in a statement.
"While acknowledging Israel's right to self-defence, the EU calls on all parties to exercise utmost restraint to avoid an uncontrollable escalation, which is in no one's interest.
"
Iran warned it would defend itself after the strikes, which the Israeli military said hit Iranian missile factories and military facilities in several regions, killed two soldiers.
Israel in turn cautioned that Iran would "pay a heavy price" if it responded to the strikes, which it said came in retaliation for Iran's October 1 missile attack, which saw the country launch around 200 ballistic missiles at Israel.
The EU called for calm saying the strikes came amid "severe and growing regional tensions".
"The EU remains fully committed to lowering tensions and contributing to de-escalation and, to this end, remains in close contact with all relevant actors," the 27-nation bloc added.
ub/giv
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From World
-
Tbilisi residents divided over future as Georgia votes1 minute ago
-
Masood says Pakistan need stability after famous England win11 minutes ago
-
Georgia votes in key test for democracy, EU ambitions21 minutes ago
-
Iran warns will defend itself after Israeli strikes21 minutes ago
-
Senate delegation visits Uzbekistan Senate Secretariat in Tashkent31 minutes ago
-
N.Korea involvement in Ukraine raises regional security risks: analysts51 minutes ago
-
'Terrorist attack' kills 10 police in southeast Iran: media1 hour ago
-
What we know about the Israeli strikes on Iran1 hour ago
-
Masood says Pakistan need stability after famous England win1 hour ago
-
Santner heroics seal historic New Zealand Test series win in India1 hour ago
-
'Things will move on': Israelis press ahead after strikes on Iran1 hour ago
-
Manhunt in Russia after convicts tunnel out of jail1 hour ago