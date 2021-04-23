UrduPoint.com
EU Calls May 25 Summit On Virus, Climate And Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:22 PM

EU calls May 25 summit on virus, climate and Russia

European Union leaders will hold a face-to-face summit in Brussels on May 25 to discuss the coronavirus crisis, the battle against climate change and tensions with Russia, a spokesman said

European Union leaders will hold a face-to-face summit in Brussels on May 25 to discuss the coronavirus crisis, the battle against climate change and tensions with Russia, a spokesman said.

Several recent EU gatherings have been held by videoconference as a Covid-19 safety measure, but a spokesman for European Council president Charles Michel said next month's would by physical.

