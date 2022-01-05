EU Calls on All Parties to Kazakhstan Crisis to Avoid Escalation, Violence

UrduPoint.com

The European External Action Service (EEAS) on Wednesday called on all sides to the crisis in Kazakhstan to refrain from violence and encouraged a peaceful conflict resolution

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022)

"In light of the ongoing protests in Kazakhstan linked primarily to the recent doubling in price of liquefied petroleum gas, the European Union is following closely developments. We call on all concerned to act with responsibility and restraint and to refrain from actions that could lead to further escalation of violence.

... The European Union encourages a peaceful resolution of the situation through inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders and respect for the fundamental rights of citizens," the statement read.

The EEAS also noted that it counts on the Kazakh government to respect fundamental rights to peaceful protests and to uphold to commitments on freedom of the press, access to information and proportionality in the use of force while defending the country's security interests.

