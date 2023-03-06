UrduPoint.com

EU Calls On Baku, Yerevan To Display Restraint Amid Recent Shooting In Nagorno-Karabakh

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 08:35 PM

EU Calls on Baku, Yerevan to Display Restraint Amid Recent Shooting in Nagorno-Karabakh

The European Union on Monday commented on recent clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to demonstrate restraint to ensure stability and security in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The European Union on Monday commented on recent clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and urged Armenia and Azerbaijan to demonstrate restraint to ensure stability and security in the region.

On Sunday, Yerevan and Baku reported a shootout between the security forces of the two countries in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan said that the shooting had left casualties on both sides, while Armenia called the incident a staged provocation, adding that Baku spread fake information about Yerevan's alleged transfer of personnel and weapons to the conflict region.

"The EU deplores the outbreak of violence yesterday on the Karabakh Line of Contact, which led to at least five deaths. The circumstances surrounding this deadly incident need to be fully investigated.

We urge all stakeholders to show restraint in order to prevent any further actions which could further undermine regional stability and threaten the peace process," the bloc said in a statement.

The South Caucasus is considered one of the most conflict-prone regions across the globe, primarily due to the long-standing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region (also known as the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh). In September 2022, the world saw a new outbreak of hostilities between Yerevan and Baku in an area unrelated to Nagorno-Karabakh, in the most serious escalation since the 2020 events.

In 2022, Yerevan and Baku, with the mediation of Russia, the United States and the EU, began discussing a future peace treaty.

