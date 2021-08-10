UrduPoint.com

EU Calls On China To Pardon Canadian Schellenberg Sentenced To Death

EU Calls on China to Pardon Canadian Schellenberg Sentenced to Death

The European Union has urged China to pardon Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was convicted of drug smuggling and sentenced to death, and commute all death sentences to life imprisonment, the bloc's foreign office said Tuesday

Schellenberg, a Canadian citizen, was sentenced to death for drug trafficking in January 2019. Ottawa appealed to China to change the verdict. However, earlier on Tuesday a Chinese court upheld the death sentence, a day before a court hearing in the case of another Canadian accused of spying.

"The European Union calls for clemency to be granted in the case of Mr Schellenberg," the statement said.

Furthermore, the EU noted that it is "opposed to the death penalty under all circumstances" as it is "a cruel and inhumane punishment, which fails to act as a deterrent and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity."

The bloc also urged China to take steps towards abolition of the death penalty by commuting all such sentences to life imprisonment.

