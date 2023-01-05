UrduPoint.com

EU Calls On China To Provide Transparent COVID-19 Data - Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides on Thursday welcomed the bloc's agreement on coordinated response to the COVID-19 situation in China and called on Beijing to provide transparent data on its epidemiological situation

On Wednesday, the EU member states agreed to put in place a recommendation concerning pre-flight COVID-19 testing and mask wearing for passengers arriving from China.

"I welcome the agreement of Member States on a coordinated response to the #COVID19 situation in China at yesterday's IPCR (EU Integrated Political Crisis Response) meeting.

China must share data transparently on its current situation," Kyriakides tweeted.

The official also said that regional European and global cooperation was the only way to tackle the pandemic.

In December, China announced that it was abandoning its zero-tolerance policy for COVID-19 and preparing to reopen its borders on January 8. The end of nearly three years of strict measures in a country of 1.4 billion people is feared to potentially lead to a massive spread of the disease across the globe.

