UrduPoint.com

EU Calls On Commission To Present Options On Use Of Frozen Assets To Support Ukraine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 06:56 PM

EU Calls on Commission to Present Options on Use of Frozen Assets to Support Ukraine

The European Council said on Friday that it had invited the European Commission to make proposals on how to use frozen assets to support the reconstruction of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The European Council said on Friday that it had invited the European Commission to make proposals on how to use frozen assets to support the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Furthermore, recalling its conclusions of 30-31 May 2022, the European Council invites the Commission to present options in line with EU and international law aimed at using frozen assets to support Ukraine's reconstruction," the European Council said.

Related Topics

Ukraine May

Recent Stories

All set for Jashn-e-Multan festival

All set for Jashn-e-Multan festival

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt facilitating small traders: Sr Ministe ..

Punjab govt facilitating small traders: Sr Minister Aslam Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 Ration bags distributed among 12,500 flood affecte ..

Ration bags distributed among 12,500 flood affected families: Sindh Info Ministe ..

2 minutes ago
 Arrested Son of Russian Governor Declines Extradit ..

Arrested Son of Russian Governor Declines Extradition to US on Sanctions Evasion ..

2 minutes ago
 Italian Man Defends His Diploma at Gas Station to ..

Italian Man Defends His Diploma at Gas Station to Be in Time for Football Game - ..

2 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan reacts to ECP's verdict in Toshakhana ..

Armeena Khan reacts to ECP's verdict in Toshakhana reference

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.