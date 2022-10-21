EU Calls on Commission to Present Options on Use of Frozen Assets to Support Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Council said on Friday that it had invited the European Commission to make proposals on how to use frozen assets to support the reconstruction of Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The European Council said on Friday that it had invited the European Commission to make proposals on how to use frozen assets to support the reconstruction of Ukraine.

"Furthermore, recalling its conclusions of 30-31 May 2022, the European Council invites the Commission to present options in line with EU and international law aimed at using frozen assets to support Ukraine's reconstruction," the European Council said.