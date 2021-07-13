UrduPoint.com
EU Calls On Cuba To Release Journalists, Activists Detained During Protests - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 04:52 PM

The European Union has urged the Cuban government to release all those detained during the anti-government protests that have flared up across Cuba over the weekend, European Commission foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The European Union has urged the Cuban government to release all those detained during the anti-government protests that have flared up across Cuba over the weekend, European Commission foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Tuesday.

"We are aware about the reports on arrests, not only of opposition people, activists, but also journalists. This is absolutely not acceptable. The place for these people is not in prison but in a public discourse. So, we call on the Cuban authorities to release immediately all the detainees, all the people who have been detained based on their political conviction and based on their journalistic work," Stano told a press briefing.

On Sunday, Cuba witnessed its largest protests since 1994, fueled by anger over shortages of basic goods.

Thousands of people demanded free elections and the resolution of social issues. According to local media, protests and gatherings took place in eight Cuban cities, including Havana. In response, the government and the Communist Party supporters held their own marches.

The international human rights organizations have reported that several people were injured and detained during anti-government protests, including journalists.

The United States has since condemned the Cuban government's actions and called on Havana to respond to people's demands. In turn, Venezuela and Mexico expressed their support to Cuba and urged Washington to lift the embargo of the island and not interfere with its internal affairs.

