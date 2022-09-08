UrduPoint.com

EU Calls On Energy Ministers To Make Concerted Efforts To Address Surging Energy Prices

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 07:33 PM

EU Calls on Energy Ministers to Make Concerted Efforts to Address Surging Energy Prices

The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) on Thursday called on energy ministers to launch a joint action to address surging energy prices by reforming the energy market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) on Thursday called on energy ministers to launch a joint action to address surging energy prices by reforming the energy market.

"The EU is faced with an unprecedented surge in energy prices. Ahead of the extraordinary Energy Council on 9 September, the EESC calls for joint European action to ensure the stability of electricity prices and to urgently reform the energy market," the statement read.

The committee said that household and businesses should obtain energy saving technologies and "produce energy themselves.

" The countries should also redistribute "windfall profits as financial compensation to energy consumers" and expand renewable energy production and grid infrastructure.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated the growth, pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

Related Topics

Electricity Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe February September Market

Recent Stories

Anti-dengue drive continues in city

Anti-dengue drive continues in city

47 seconds ago
 Rs.22 bn distributed among 894,808 families under ..

Rs.22 bn distributed among 894,808 families under BECI

49 seconds ago
 Secretary shares details of special initiatives at ..

Secretary shares details of special initiatives at World Literacy Day function

50 seconds ago
 New US $675Mln Military Aid for Kiev Includes Hima ..

New US $675Mln Military Aid for Kiev Includes Himars Ammunition, 105mm Howitzers ..

53 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court rejects Imran Khan's reply, d ..

Islamabad High Court rejects Imran Khan's reply, decides to indict him on Sept 2 ..

4 minutes ago
 Adtl CS South Punjab visits Bahawalpur Cant Board ..

Adtl CS South Punjab visits Bahawalpur Cant Board office

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.