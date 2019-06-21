UrduPoint.com
EU Calls On Georgian Sides To Remain Calm, Respect Constitution - Ambassador

Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The European Union is calling on Georgian sides to exercise restraint and act in line with the constitution, Carl Hartzell, the EU ambassador to Georgia, said on Friday in the wake of violent protests in Tbilisi.

"We are following very closely events in @Geoparliament in Tbilisi this evening. We recognise the hurt that many people feel today. We urge all sides to remain calm, show restraint and act within the framework of the Constitution at all times," Hartzell wrote on Twitter.

The embassies of Germany and the United Kingdom in Georgia have also called on the protesters to remain calm.

The protests erupted on Thursday over the participation of Russian delegates in the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in the Georgian capital. Later in the day, the protesters, joined by opposition activists, stormed the parliament building in central Tbilisi. The opposition also called on the government to step down.

The Georgian law enforcement subsequently used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators. Nearly 70 people asked for medical assistance in the wake of the rally, according to Former Georgian Health Minister Davit Sergeenko.

