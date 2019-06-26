EU Calls on Iran to Continue Complying With Nuclear Deal Obligations

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union calls on Iran to continue to respect its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, Maja Kocijancic, the spokeswoman for the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The European Union calls on Iran to continue to respect its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, Maja Kocijancic, the spokeswoman for the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on Wednesday.

Last week, Iran announced that it would continue to gradually boost uranium enrichment and heavy water production beyond the limits enshrined in the JCPOA. In addition, media reported on Tuesday that Iran planned to drop more of its commitments on July 7.

"We are working to preserve the agreement, the full implementation of the JCPOA and we call on Iran to remain compliant," Kocijancic said at a news briefing.

Kocijancic said that the matter would be discussed at the upcoming meeting of top-level officials of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, due to take place in Vienna on Friday.

On May 8, exactly a year after the United States unilaterally left the JCPOA and started unveiling sanctions against Iran, Tehran informed the remaining parties to the nuclear deal France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and the European Union about its decision to abandon some parts of it and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests under the agreement.

If this request is not met, Tehran has said it will be ready to take further measures to scrap the accord. The second stage of reducing obligations could reportedly entail Tehran suspending the modernization of the nuclear reactor in Arak and further abandoning the restrictions on uranium enrichment levels.