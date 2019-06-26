UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Calls On Iran To Continue Complying With Nuclear Deal Obligations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 09:42 PM

EU Calls on Iran to Continue Complying With Nuclear Deal Obligations

The European Union calls on Iran to continue to respect its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, Maja Kocijancic, the spokeswoman for the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The European Union calls on Iran to continue to respect its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, Maja Kocijancic, the spokeswoman for the EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on Wednesday.

Last week, Iran announced that it would continue to gradually boost uranium enrichment and heavy water production beyond the limits enshrined in the JCPOA. In addition, media reported on Tuesday that Iran planned to drop more of its commitments on July 7.

"We are working to preserve the agreement, the full implementation of the JCPOA and we call on Iran to remain compliant," Kocijancic said at a news briefing.

Kocijancic said that the matter would be discussed at the upcoming meeting of top-level officials of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, due to take place in Vienna on Friday.

On May 8, exactly a year after the United States unilaterally left the JCPOA and started unveiling sanctions against Iran, Tehran informed the remaining parties to the nuclear deal France, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Russia and the European Union about its decision to abandon some parts of it and gave Europe 60 days to ensure Iran's interests under the agreement.

If this request is not met, Tehran has said it will be ready to take further measures to scrap the accord. The second stage of reducing obligations could reportedly entail Tehran suspending the modernization of the nuclear reactor in Arak and further abandoning the restrictions on uranium enrichment levels.

Related Topics

Iran Water Russia Europe China Nuclear France European Union Germany Arak Vienna Tehran United Kingdom United States May July Media Agreement

Recent Stories

Model Courts dispose of 94 murder, narcotics cases ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-narcotics walk held in Mirpurkhas

2 minutes ago

136 vehicles challaned, 14 impounded for tax defau ..

2 minutes ago

US Extends Venezuela-Related License for Nynas AB ..

2 minutes ago

Inclusion of merged district in KP youth policy su ..

8 minutes ago

CDA issues notices to club, hotels for removing en ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.