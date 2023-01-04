UrduPoint.com

EU Calls on Israel, Palestine to Deescalate, Preserve Status Quo of Holy Sites - Spokesman

The European Union is calling on Israel and Palestine to deescalate tensions, reminding the countries of the importance of preserving the status quo of Jerusalem's holy sites, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2023) The European Union is calling on Israel and Palestine to deescalate tensions, reminding the countries of the importance of preserving the status quo of Jerusalem's holy sites, EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Wednesday.

"I would like to recall the importance of preserving the status quo of the holy sites, and we are concerned as EU by the actions that go against it. We have seen over the past weeks that there is dangerous increase of tensions and casualties, and it is very important for everyone to deescalate," Stano told a midday briefing.

On Tuesday, media reported that Israel's new national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, visited Jerusalem's Temple Mount for the first time since his appointment in November 2022.

According to reports, the visit was agreed upon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Palestine and several Arab countries strongly condemned the minister's visit.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the founding of Israel in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

