EU Calls On Israel To Reverse Decision On Revoking Of Local HRW Director's Visa

Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:49 PM

The European Union calls on Israeli authorities to reverse the decision on revoking the work visa of Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), the EU External Action Service said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The European Union calls on Israeli authorities to reverse the decision on revoking the work visa of Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), the EU External Action Service said on Monday.

Earlier in November, Israel's Supreme Court upheld the government's decision to deport the regional director of HRW, who had been accused of supporting the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel.

"The Israeli Supreme Court upheld the government's decision to revoke the work visa of US citizen Omar Shakir, the Israel and Palestine director of Human Rights Watch. Support for human rights defenders is an integral part of the European Union's policy on human rights. The EU stands firm in protecting freedom of expression and freedom of association and calls on the Israeli Government to reverse its decision on revoking the work visa of Omar Shakir," the statement said.

Israel revoked the human rights defender's work visa in May 2018 based on a 2017 law that bans foreigners who publicly call for boycotts of Israel or its West Bank settlements.

Human Rights Watch said that Shakir, while employed for the organization, never backed the BDS movement nor deviated from its official position, "which does not advocate a boycott of Israel, but urges businesses to fulfill their human rights responsibilities by ending ties with illegal West Bank settlements."

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

