EU Calls On Middle East To Exercise Restraint After Recent Violence Escalation - Borrell

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2023 | 08:09 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2023) The European Union condemns recent escalation of violence in the middle East and calls on Israel, Palestine and Lebanon to exercise restraint and avoid deterioration of the situation, as well as promote calm during ongoing religious holidays, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Israeli security forces stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, one of the holiest Muslim sites, arresting hundreds of worshipers. The raid drew protests from the Arab world. On Friday, at least one person was killed and seven others were injured after a car had rammed into pedestrians on the Tel Aviv promenade.

"The EU calls for an immediate end to the ongoing violence. Everything must be done to prevent the conflict from spreading. We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint, to avoid further escalation and promote calm for the ongoing religious holidays," Borrell said in a statement.

The statement read that the surge in violence occurred following the "days of tension and clashes at the Holy Sites, including the intervention and the use of force by Israeli police inside the compound of the Al Aqsa mosque," adding that the status quo of all the holy sites should be preserved.

"We also condemn the indiscriminate rocket attacks on Israel from Gaza and the territory of Lebanon. We condemn unreservedly the terrorist attack which killed two Israelis and left one seriously injured," the document added.

The violence comes amid the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, which coincided this year with the Jewish holiday of Passover. Israeli military chief Hertzi Halevi said on Friday that Israel would continue to use force as much as necessary, "against any enemy and in any arena," both during the holidays and during times of internal public debate.

