EU Calls on Minsk to Immediately Release Presidential Hopeful Babariko, His Son

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union is calling on Minsk to release presidential contender Viktor Babariko and his son who were detained as part of an investigation, the spokesperson for the EU External Action Service said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The European Union is calling on Minsk to release presidential contender Viktor Babariko and his son who were detained as part of an investigation, the spokesperson for the EU External Action Service said in a statement on Friday.

"Yesterday, Viktar Babaryka, one of the potential presidential candidates, and his son Eduard Babaryka, his campaign manager, were detained in a criminal case.

The EU calls on Belarusian authorities to immediately release them from pre-trial detention and to guarantee full respect of the rule of law, including a fair and transparent investigation and the right to have access to a lawyer," the statement read.

The European Union has asked Belarus to "refrain from any restrictions of the rights of potential candidates, avoid any detentions of peaceful protesters, and immediately release all arbitrarily detained activists."