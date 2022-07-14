EU Calls on Montenegro to Speed Up Reforms Needed for Accession - Commissioner

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published July 14, 2022 | 09:38 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The European Union has called on Montenegro to speed up the implementation of reforms necessary for the next step in Montenegro's accession to the EU, Neighborhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said on Thursday.

"I think what is emerging from the meeting is the crucial importance of all political actors in Montenegro to speed up the reforms. We, on our side, we are ready to move much faster, but for that we need delivery of reforms," Varhelyi said during a joint press conference with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic.

Later in the day, Borrell said Montenegro should consider EU accession as a top priority.

"Montenegro needs to keep the focus on its EU path. There is nothing more important the window of opportunity is now," Borrel tweeted.

Montenegro was granted a candidate country status by the EU in 2010, and accession negotiations officially started two years later. Since 2007 the country has received more than 610 million Euros ($609 million) in development aid from the bloc to complete necessary reforms.

