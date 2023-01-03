UrduPoint.com

EU Calls On North Korea To Stop Actions That Raise Military Tensions - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2023 | 09:30 AM

EU Calls on North Korea to Stop Actions That Raise Military Tensions - Statement

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) The European Union urges North Korea to stop actions that raise military tensions, including missile launches and drone incursions, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said in a statement.

"The European Union calls on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to cease actions that raise military tensions, including the missile launches and drone incursions outside its borders that have taken place over the last week. The DPRK's continued violation of UN Security Council resolutions and recent statements indicating that it intends to continue such unlawful actions do not help the North Korean people," an EEAS spokesperson said.

"The EU urges the DPRK to take credible steps towards denuclearisation in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner," according to the statement.

