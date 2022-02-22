EU Calls on Russia Not to Recognize DPR, LPR - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) The EU calls on Russia not to recognize the independence of the LPR and the DPR, and threatened with a unified reaction from the West, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Mondayю

"We are following the discussions of the Russian Security Council with a strong concern.

We understand that the final decision has not been taken yet, and we call on President Putin to respect international law and Minsk agreements and expect him not to recognize the independency of Luhansk and Donetsk oblast. And we are ready to react with a strong, united front in case he should decide to do so," Borrell said on Monday at a press conference following Foreign Affairs Council.