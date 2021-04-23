EU Calls on Russia to Annul Decision to Close Certain Parts of Black Sea

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The European Union calls on Russia to annul its decision to close certain parts of the Black Sea, as it allegedly contributes to a regional destabilization, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano said on Friday.

"The decision of the Russian Federation to close certain parts of the Black Sea until 31 October and to restrict airspace access over the illegally-annexed Crimea are further violations of international law, and further destabilise the region. We call on Russia to annul this decision," Stano said in a comment for Sputnik.

Earlier this week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed that since no trade restrictions were introduced after Russia closed parts of the Black Sea for foreign navies, Russia acts in compliance with international deals.