EU Calls on Russia to Cooperate With OPCW on Probe Into Alleged Poisoning of Navalny

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The European Union calls on Russia to cooperate with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on the investigation into the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the European Council said in a statement following the first day of the EU summit in Brussels.

"The European Council condemns the assassination attempt on Alexey Navalny with a military chemical nerve agent from the ʻNovichokʼ group. The use of chemical weapons constitutes a serious breach of international law. The European Council calls upon the Russian Federation's authorities to fully cooperate with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to ensure an impartial international investigation and to bring those responsible to justice," the statement said on late Thursday.

The European Council added that it would return to the issue on October 15-16.

In a news conference after the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron said the leaders were awaiting for the completion of all OPCW procedures before moving forward.

"We also discussed the situation with Navalny ... As you know, today all the procedures are carried out by the OPCW. We are awaiting the completion of these procedures in order to move forward," Macron said at the late-night address.

Navalny fell ill during a domestic flight in Russia on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to urgently land. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transport, the 44-year-old politician was flown to the Berlin-based Charite clinic for further treatment.

The German government said doctors claimed they had proof Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group of toxins. According to Berlin, the conclusions of its doctors were confirmed by laboratories in France and Sweden.

Conversely, tests conducted by doctors in Russia did not show traces of poison in Navalny's system, prompting Moscow to demand that Germany must provide evidence to back up its claims. However, none has been received as of yet.