EU Calls On Russia To Immediately End Military Operation In Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 12:40 PM

The European Union calls on Russia to immediately stop the military operations in Ukraine, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday

"We call on Russia to immediately cease the hostilities, withdraw its military from Ukraine and fully respect Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence. Such use of force and coercion has no place in the 21st century. The EU stands firmly by Ukraine and its people as they face this unparalleled crisis," a joint statement said.

