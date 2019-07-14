UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Calls On Russia To Take Immediate Measures To Preserve INF Treaty - Mogherini

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 05:00 PM

EU Calls on Russia to Take Immediate Measures to Preserve INF Treaty - Mogherini

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The European Union urges Russia to preserve the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and to take immediate measures to respect its provisions, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Saturday.

On July 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree suspending Moscow's participation in the treaty. The move came months after the United States announced on February 2 that it would formally suspend its INF obligations, triggering a six-month withdrawal process. On August 2, the US suspension of the treaty will become official.

"We are deeply concerned over developments with regard to the INF Treaty, which could end on 2 August 2019. We regret the formalisation of Russia's suspension of its obligations under the INF Treaty on 3 July 2019 ... In that regard, substantial and transparent actions must be taken immediately to ensure full and verifiable compliance with the INF Treaty provisions. The upcoming days represent the last opportunity for dialogue," Mogherini said in a statement published on the EU Council's website.

The EU foreign policy chief also stressed that the treaty was a crucial element of European security.

In addition, Mogherini called upon Moscow to pay particular attention to concerns over the development, flight testing and deployment of Russian ground-based missile system 9M729 (SSC-8) which western politicians consider incompatible with the INF Treaty.

On June 25, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Moscow to destroy its 9M729 missiles in order to save the agreement. Otherwise, NATO will have to take countermeasures, Stoltenberg noted. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, in turn, that Moscow was ready for any NATO steps and was going to respond with military measures if its security was jeopardized.

The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 by then leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and then US President Ronald Reagan. The leaders agreed to destroy all cruise or ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (310 and 3,400 miles).

The United States has repeatedly accused Moscow of INF Treaty violations. In particular, US officials have voiced concern over Russia's 9M729 missile, which, according to Washington, violates the provisions of the nuclear agreement. Russia has repeatedly refuted allegations of breaching the treaty and complained that launchers on US defense systems in Europe are capable of firing cruise missiles at ranges banned by the accord.

Related Topics

Firing NATO Moscow Russia Europe Washington Nuclear European Union Vladimir Putin United States February June July August 2019 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai set to emerge as world’s friendliest place ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi develops walking and cycling facilities

31 minutes ago

UK aid refutes Daily Mail’s report claiming Shah ..

31 minutes ago

PML-N rejects Daily Mail’s report, terms it base ..

46 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate French President on Natio ..

1 hour ago

RTA opens three new bus routes, upgrades others

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.