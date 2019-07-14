EU Calls on Russia to Take Immediate Measures to Preserve INF Treaty - Mogherini

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2019) The European Union urges Russia to preserve the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty and to take immediate measures to respect its provisions, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Saturday.

On July 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree suspending Moscow's participation in the treaty. The move came months after the United States announced on February 2 that it would formally suspend its INF obligations, triggering a six-month withdrawal process. On August 2, the US suspension of the treaty will become official.

"We are deeply concerned over developments with regard to the INF Treaty, which could end on 2 August 2019. We regret the formalisation of Russia's suspension of its obligations under the INF Treaty on 3 July 2019 ... In that regard, substantial and transparent actions must be taken immediately to ensure full and verifiable compliance with the INF Treaty provisions. The upcoming days represent the last opportunity for dialogue," Mogherini said in a statement published on the EU Council's website.

The EU foreign policy chief also stressed that the treaty was a crucial element of European security.

In addition, Mogherini called upon Moscow to pay particular attention to concerns over the development, flight testing and deployment of Russian ground-based missile system 9M729 (SSC-8) which western politicians consider incompatible with the INF Treaty.

On June 25, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged Moscow to destroy its 9M729 missiles in order to save the agreement. Otherwise, NATO will have to take countermeasures, Stoltenberg noted. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said, in turn, that Moscow was ready for any NATO steps and was going to respond with military measures if its security was jeopardized.

The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 by then leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and then US President Ronald Reagan. The leaders agreed to destroy all cruise or ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (310 and 3,400 miles).

The United States has repeatedly accused Moscow of INF Treaty violations. In particular, US officials have voiced concern over Russia's 9M729 missile, which, according to Washington, violates the provisions of the nuclear agreement. Russia has repeatedly refuted allegations of breaching the treaty and complained that launchers on US defense systems in Europe are capable of firing cruise missiles at ranges banned by the accord.