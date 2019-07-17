(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) The European Union called on Wednesday on the Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the country's largest opposition alliance , the Forces of Freedom and Change, to continue their dialogue and formulate a constitutional agreement following their signing of a political accord earlier in the day.

Earlier on Wednesday, the two sides signed an 22-clause agreement in Khartoum on the formation of the structures and institutions of governance in Sudan's transition period for the next three years. The two sides are still negotiating the constitutional declaration that will detail the terms of the transitional period.

"It is important that both sides now continue their discussions on outstanding issues and promptly conclude a constitutional agreement as foreseen," EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Maja Kocijancic said in a statement.

Kocijancic added that the European Union was prepared to assist Sudan in its path toward peace and stability as soon as a civilian-led transitional government was in place.

Long-standing popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power.

The TMC took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets, demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.

The situation further escalated in early June when law enforcement officers violently dispersed a sit-in demonstration near the military headquarters in the capital city of Khartoum, killing dozens of civilians. This resulted in the suspension of talks between the TMC and opposition.

On July 5, the African Union's special envoy and intra-Sudanese mediator, Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt, said that they had agreed to set up a joint sovereignty council to govern the country for a transition period of three years. Military and civilian officials will take turns leading the council. The sides have also agreed to form a civilian government composed of technocrats and organize a transparent probe into the violent crackdown on opposition protesters in early June.