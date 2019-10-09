UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Calls On Turkey To Cease Military Action In Syria - Mogherini

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 11:14 PM

EU Calls on Turkey to Cease Military Action in Syria - Mogherini

The EU called on Turkey on Wednesday to stop "unilateral military action" in northeastern Syria as it undermines stability in the region and the prospects for political dialogue, according to a statement by head of European diplomacy Federica Mogherini

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The EU called on Turkey on Wednesday to stop "unilateral military action" in northeastern Syria as it undermines stability in the region and the prospects for political dialogue, according to a statement by head of European diplomacy Federica Mogherini.

"The EU calls upon Turkey to cease the unilateral military action. Renewed armed hostilities in the north-east will further undermine the stability of the whole region, exacerbate civilian suffering and provoke further displacements. Prospects for the UN-led political process to achieve peace in Syria will be more difficult," the statement says.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone."

The latest media reports indicate that the Turkish warplanes have so far attacked at least four towns in Hasakah province and two towns in Raqqa province. In addition, Turkish jets hit a power line supplying electricity to the Alluk water management facility, as well as a dam north of Al-Malikiyah.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Electricity Water Russia Turkey Dam Lead Tayyip Erdogan Media

Recent Stories

Afghan Election Monitors Expect Runoff in Country' ..

8 seconds ago

Russia Plans to Send Mini-Rover to Moon in 2027 - ..

2 minutes ago

UNSC Likely to Discuss Turkish Operation in Northe ..

2 minutes ago

Niger president says kidnapped US aid worker alive ..

2 minutes ago

German authorities suspect 'anti-Semitic', 'far-ri ..

7 minutes ago

Man tortured for not selling land at throw away pr ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.