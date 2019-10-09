EU Calls on Turkey to Cease Military Action in Syria - Mogherini

The EU called on Turkey on Wednesday to stop "unilateral military action" in northeastern Syria as it undermines stability in the region and the prospects for political dialogue, according to a statement by head of European diplomacy Federica Mogherini

"The EU calls upon Turkey to cease the unilateral military action. Renewed armed hostilities in the north-east will further undermine the stability of the whole region, exacerbate civilian suffering and provoke further displacements. Prospects for the UN-led political process to achieve peace in Syria will be more difficult," the statement says.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced earlier on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring against PKK/YPG and the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Syria's north "to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone."

The latest media reports indicate that the Turkish warplanes have so far attacked at least four towns in Hasakah province and two towns in Raqqa province. In addition, Turkish jets hit a power line supplying electricity to the Alluk water management facility, as well as a dam north of Al-Malikiyah.