EU Calls on WhatsApp to Clarify Updates in Privacy Policy Amid Data Protection Concerns

The European Union together with the network of national consumer authorities have requested the Meta-owned WhatsApp to provide information on its recent updates and changes in its privacy policy in order to ensure that they are in compliance with the EU law, the European Commission said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) The European Union together with the network of national consumer authorities have requested the Meta-owned WhatsApp to provide information on its recent updates and changes in its privacy policy in order to ensure that they are in compliance with the EU law, the European Commission said on Thursday.

"Today, the European Commission and the network of national consumer authorities (CPC) sent a letter to WhatsApp, asking the company to clarify the changes it made in 2021 to its terms of service and privacy policy and ensure their compliance with EU consumer protection law," the commission's press release said.

The EU seeks to ascertain if WhatsApp provides consumers with full information on new terms of service and privacy policy, offers opportunity to review them before accepting and ensure "fairness" of in-app notifications, inviting to accept the new terms.

Furthermore, the EU and national consumer authorities raised concerns over possible exchange of WhatsApp users' personal data between the company and third parties as well as other Meta companies.

"WhatsApp must ensure that users understand what they agree to and how their personal data is used, in particular where it is shared with business partners," Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said in a statement.

WhatsApp must address the EU request by the end of February, explaining how it complies with its obligations under EU consumer protection law.

"I expect from WhatsApp to fully comply with EU rules that protect consumers and their privacy. This is why we launched the official dialogue today," Reynders added.

In September 2021, WhatsApp was fined 225 million Euros ($267 million) for violating EU data privacy rules. The Irish Data Protection Commission, which conducted the investigation, noted that WhatsApp failed to inform EU citizens about how it handles their personal data, including how it shares that information with its parent company Meta. WhatsApp has vowed to appeal the ruling, while pledging to amend its policy documents.