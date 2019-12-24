UrduPoint.com
EU Calls Opening Of Russian Railway Bridge To Crimea Breach Of Ukraine's Sovereignty

Tue 24th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

EU Calls Opening of Russian Railway Bridge to Crimea Breach of Ukraine's Sovereignty

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) The European Union sees Monday's start of train traffic across the rail-and-road bridge connecting Crimea to mainland Russia as another violation of Ukraine's sovereignty by Moscow, the EU external action service said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurated the new track by riding a train from the Crimean port of Kerch to Taman in Russia's Krasnodar Region earlier in the day.

"[Russia] is opening railway traffic to the Crimean Peninsula without Ukraine's consent. This constitutes another violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the EU statement read.

It called the railroad another step toward a "forced integration" of Crimea, which voted to rejoin Russia in 2014, and argued that the bridge would limit access to Ukrainian ports through the Kerch Strait.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry issued Russia with a protest for failing to consult Kiev on the timing of Putin's visit to what it sees as "a temporarily occupied autonomous republic of Crimea."

The road section of the bridge was opened in May of last year. The first passenger train left Russia's St. Petersburg for Crimea on Monday. Cargo traffic is expected to begin next July. The Crimean authorities hope this will make the region a year-round resort and bolster its economy.

