EU Calls US-Taliban Deal First Step Toward Intra-Afghan Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The European Union on Saturday welcomed the long-awaited peace deal between the United States and the Taliban as a first step toward a negotiated peace process among all Afghans.

"The European Union considers today's conclusion of the Afghanistan-U.S. Joint Statement for Peace and the settlement between the U.

S and the Taliban as important first steps towards a comprehensive peace process, with intra-Afghan negotiations at its core," the declaration read.

It urged the sides not to miss this opportunity for a lasting peace that could create an environment of security and stability in the war-torn country. Keeping up the reduction in violence is an important part of that process, it added.

"The EU calls on all stakeholders to put the interests of the nation above all other considerations, as the collective responsibility of all Afghan political forces," it concluded.