UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Can Become Global Power Only If Turkey Joins Union - Turkish Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 04:40 PM

EU Can Become Global Power Only If Turkey Joins Union - Turkish Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The European Union can be a global power only if Turkey becomes a member, and the EU-Turkish relationship should not be hindered by the "maximalist" plans of some members of the bloc, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu made these comments while in Paris, as he arrived in France on Sunday for a two-day visit in order to discuss EU-Turkey and EU-France relations.

"Turkey-EU relationship should not be held hostage to the maximalist and nationalist ambitions of a few of its recalcitrant members. The EU will only become a global power on the condition of Turkey's membership," Cavusoglu said in his op-ed for French daily L'Opinion.

According to Cavusoglu, Turkey is a European country and will continue to contribute to the development and protection of the European values.

The minister expressed hope that France would return to being the driving force in the rapprochement of Turkey and the EU.

Turkey's ties with the EU date back to 1959, when Ankara signed an agreement with the bloc's predecessor, the European Economic Community. Turkey and the EU began accession negotiations in 2005, but these talks have been complicated by the two sides' disagreements. The EU has criticized Turkey's stance on human rights, and Ankara has accused the EU of meddling. According to the report of the European Parliament members released in April, the EU-Turkey relations are at a "historic low point."

Related Topics

Turkey Parliament France European Union Visit Paris Ankara April Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates mobile unit in Islamabad

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

2 hours ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.