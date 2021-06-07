EU Can Become Global Power Only If Turkey Joins Union - Turkish Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The European Union can be a global power only if Turkey becomes a member, and the EU-Turkish relationship should not be hindered by the "maximalist" plans of some members of the bloc, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu made these comments while in Paris, as he arrived in France on Sunday for a two-day visit in order to discuss EU-Turkey and EU-France relations.

"Turkey-EU relationship should not be held hostage to the maximalist and nationalist ambitions of a few of its recalcitrant members. The EU will only become a global power on the condition of Turkey's membership," Cavusoglu said in his op-ed for French daily L'Opinion.

According to Cavusoglu, Turkey is a European country and will continue to contribute to the development and protection of the European values.

The minister expressed hope that France would return to being the driving force in the rapprochement of Turkey and the EU.

Turkey's ties with the EU date back to 1959, when Ankara signed an agreement with the bloc's predecessor, the European Economic Community. Turkey and the EU began accession negotiations in 2005, but these talks have been complicated by the two sides' disagreements. The EU has criticized Turkey's stance on human rights, and Ankara has accused the EU of meddling. According to the report of the European Parliament members released in April, the EU-Turkey relations are at a "historic low point."