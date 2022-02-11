UrduPoint.com

EU Can Consult With Kiev On Nord Stream 2, But Decision Up To Berlin - Russian Diplomat

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 12:23 PM

EU Can Consult With Kiev on Nord Stream 2, But Decision Up to Berlin - Russian Diplomat

The European Commission has the right to consult with Ukraine on the certification of Nord Stream 2, but the final decision is up to Germany, Russian Ambassador in Berlin Sergey Nechaev said in an interview with Sputnik

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) The European Commission has the right to consult with Ukraine on the certification of Nord Stream 2, but the final decision is up to Germany, Russian Ambassador in Berlin Sergey Nechaev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The European Commission has the right to consult with parties whose interests it considers affected.

The final decision on certification is made by the Federal Network Agency of Germany," Nechaev said when asked if he sees potential risks for delaying approvals in the fact that the European Commission announced its intention to consult with Ukraine on the certification of Nord Stream 2.

Late last month, the European Commission's spokesperson told Sputnik that the EU body intended to find out Ukraine's opinion on Nord Stream 2 in the process of this project's certification.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Germany Berlin Nord

Recent Stories

All depts held inquiries against me but found noth ..

All depts held inquiries against me but found nothing: Shehbaz Sharif

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine Crisis 'Predictable' Amid Nuland's Return, ..

Ukraine Crisis 'Predictable' Amid Nuland's Return, Biden's Woes - Ex-White House ..

2 minutes ago
 Japanese Prime Minister Oversees Drill Simulating ..

Japanese Prime Minister Oversees Drill Simulating Evacuation at Onagawa NPP

2 minutes ago
 India reports 58,077 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 58,077 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief Not Ruling Out Arbitration if US Visa Pol ..

UN Chief Not Ruling Out Arbitration if US Visa Policy Not Changed Radically - Po ..

2 minutes ago
 Polyanskiy Accuses London of Neglecting Kiev's Fai ..

Polyanskiy Accuses London of Neglecting Kiev's Failure to Comply with the Minsk ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>