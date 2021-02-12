BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The European Union will be able to distribute the first funds from the Next Generation EU's recovery fund by the middle of the year to help member states overcome the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"By mid-year, I think this should be our common aim, by mid-year, we should be able to disperse the first funds," von der Leyen told reporters following the signing of the agreement on the Recovery and Resilience Facility to improve employment opportunities for jobless households as part of Next Generation EU.

The fund, which is worth 750 billion Euros ($891 billion) and was agreed upon by European leaders last July, is a part of Next Generation EU, a temporary recovery instrument designed to mobilize investments and jump-start Europe's economy, battered by the COVID-19 pandemic.