UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Can Slap Russia With Sanctions Only For Own Pleasure, Restrictions Do Not Work - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 02:20 PM

EU Can Slap Russia With Sanctions Only for Own Pleasure, Restrictions Do Not Work - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) If the European Union imposes sanctions on Russia over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, this will only be done for its own pleasure, as restrictions that were imposed earlier did not bring the desired result, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov pointed to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' recent address in the parliament.

According to the Russian diplomat, Maas said "we should consider the Navalny sanctions, previous sanctions on Russia did not reach the target, but it is not a problem, the most important thing is to send a signal that Russia's actions are not unnoticed."

"These are sanctions for the sake of sanctions, for one's own pleasure to 'punish.' However, the sanctions do not bring fruit and cannot divert us from our policy of protecting the national interests," Lavrov said on on the Solovyov Live show.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament German European Union From Opposition

Recent Stories

‘Justice Isa should not hear the matters involvi ..

55 minutes ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy of Houthi-laun ..

1 hour ago

PM will visit Lahore today

2 hours ago

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

2 hours ago

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

3 hours ago

Editorial: COVID-19: Safety protocols are vital in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.