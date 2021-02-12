EU Can Slap Russia With Sanctions Only for Own Pleasure, Restrictions Do Not Work - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) If the European Union imposes sanctions on Russia over the case of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, this will only be done for its own pleasure, as restrictions that were imposed earlier did not bring the desired result, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov pointed to German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas' recent address in the parliament.

According to the Russian diplomat, Maas said "we should consider the Navalny sanctions, previous sanctions on Russia did not reach the target, but it is not a problem, the most important thing is to send a signal that Russia's actions are not unnoticed."

"These are sanctions for the sake of sanctions, for one's own pleasure to 'punish.' However, the sanctions do not bring fruit and cannot divert us from our policy of protecting the national interests," Lavrov said on on the Solovyov Live show.