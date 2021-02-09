EU Can Stop Holding Back Secrets From US After Calls for End to Trump Briefings - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

European countries feel that they can freely share secrets with the United States again after President Joe Biden called for stripping Donald Trump of his right to get intelligence briefings, Business Insider reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) European countries feel that they can freely share secrets with the United States again after President Joe Biden called for stripping Donald Trump of his right to get intelligence briefings, Business Insider reported, citing sources.

In an interview with CBS News on Friday, Biden said that his predecessor should not have access to US intelligence briefings, claiming that "he might slip and say something."

Officials in three European intelligence services told the US business news website that US allies received Biden's remarks with relief.

"This was expected and is a bit of a symbolic move � but it puts an end into the extraordinary situation where services like ours became reluctant to share key intelligence details because of fears these details would filter up from the national security community to the president, who would then tell them to the Russian ambassador," a senior official from a European country said.

The official referred to allegations of Trump sharing critical intelligence during his 2017 Oval Office talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the then-Russian Ambassador in Washington Sergei Kislyak.

Trump's opponents claimed that the ex-president could have exposed a key intelligence source about the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to Moscow. Both White House officials and Lavrov denied that Trump had shared any secret data during the talks.

Yet, the European intelligence official insisted that "there had been concerns about Trump based on his reputation for criminal behavior and close ties to Russian elements."

Now, "things have quickly returned to normal," the official stated, citing Biden's determination to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Europe and the United States can now "speak freely about what we know about [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," official continued, noting that "not being able to do so encouraged Putin and made us all weaker."